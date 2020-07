Amenities

Looking for a home that has all the amenities and a centralized location at an affordable price? Well look no more. This Beautiful home located in the well desired area of Cedar Ridge. Open floor plan,fireplace, nice sized back yard with two car garage.. New appliances including dishwasher and built in microwave. Duncanville ISD close to schools and nearby shopping. Owner will be replacing the carpet in master bedroom