6900 Skillman Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 8:58 AM

6900 Skillman Street

6900 Skillman Street · No Longer Available
Location

6900 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Updated 2 bed 2 full bath condo located next to Lake Highlands Town Center. Rarely found 2nd floor flat unit features vaulted ceiling , skylight, shady balcony. Master has its own en suite. Both bedrooms have big walk in closet. The unit has fresh painting, brand new flooring, no carpet. Bright living room has modern looking fireplace. Kitchen has new granite coutertops, microwave and dishwasher. Updated bath rooms with new wall tiles and light fixtures. Full size washer, dryer hook ups. It is located in a quiet gated community which includes a swimming pool and walking trail. Walk to Sprouts, Starbuck... Condo feeds Richardson ISD, White Rock Elementray. Owner pays HOA. Move in ready. Condo is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 Skillman Street have any available units?
6900 Skillman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6900 Skillman Street have?
Some of 6900 Skillman Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 Skillman Street currently offering any rent specials?
6900 Skillman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 Skillman Street pet-friendly?
No, 6900 Skillman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6900 Skillman Street offer parking?
No, 6900 Skillman Street does not offer parking.
Does 6900 Skillman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 Skillman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 Skillman Street have a pool?
Yes, 6900 Skillman Street has a pool.
Does 6900 Skillman Street have accessible units?
No, 6900 Skillman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 Skillman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6900 Skillman Street has units with dishwashers.

