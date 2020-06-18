6900 Skillman Street

Amenities

Updated 2 bed 2 full bath condo located next to Lake Highlands Town Center. Rarely found 2nd floor flat unit features vaulted ceiling , skylight, shady balcony. Master has its own en suite. Both bedrooms have big walk in closet. The unit has fresh painting, brand new flooring, no carpet. Bright living room has modern looking fireplace. Kitchen has new granite coutertops, microwave and dishwasher. Updated bath rooms with new wall tiles and light fixtures. Full size washer, dryer hook ups. It is located in a quiet gated community which includes a swimming pool and walking trail. Walk to Sprouts, Starbuck... Condo feeds Richardson ISD, White Rock Elementray. Owner pays HOA. Move in ready. Condo is also for sale.