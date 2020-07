6801 La Vista Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated yoga fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage yoga

DRAMATIC PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LCC GOLF COURSE FROM AN ELEVATED CORNER LOT WITH 8,999 SQ FT OF LAND AND HUGE TREES. COMFORTABLE LIGHT-FILLED HOUSE, HARDWOODS, REPLACED WINDOWS, 16 SEER HAVAC, RECENT ROOF, UPDATED KITCHEN & SPACIOUS ROOMS. CUSTOM PRIVATE FLAGTONE PATIO, OUTDOOR SHOWER, FULL SPRINKLER SEP METER , 2 WATER HEATERS (1 TANKLESS), ALARM, 2 CAR GARAGE. 5 BLKS TO STARBUX, CLOSE TO DEEP ELLUM, 2 BLOCKS TO HIKE & BIKE TRAIL WALK TO WOODROW AND MATA. CLOSE TO YMCA AND YOGA STUDIOS

OWNER IS A RE BROKER IN TEXAS. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. SHOWINGS OF HOUSE WITH 2 HRS NOTICE.