Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home is a Hidden Treasure close to the many conveniences that North Dallas and Addison have to offer! A Secluded Jewel of a home tucked amidst Towering Trees and backing to an INCREDIBLE 4+ Acres of Wooded Area that is yours to enjoy (but you don't have to maintain!) Lots of updates including granite countertops, updated fixtures and brand new stainless steel appliances! REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, AND DRYER INCLUDED!