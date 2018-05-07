All apartments in Dallas
6736 E Northwest Highway E

6736 East Northwest Highway · No Longer Available
Location

6736 East Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75231

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful townhome in wonderful community. Pool on site...lots of green space. Open living and dining area. Huge back fenced in area. Two car attached garage. Huge bedrooms. Living and dining area look out at patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6736 E Northwest Highway E have any available units?
6736 E Northwest Highway E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6736 E Northwest Highway E have?
Some of 6736 E Northwest Highway E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6736 E Northwest Highway E currently offering any rent specials?
6736 E Northwest Highway E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6736 E Northwest Highway E pet-friendly?
No, 6736 E Northwest Highway E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6736 E Northwest Highway E offer parking?
Yes, 6736 E Northwest Highway E offers parking.
Does 6736 E Northwest Highway E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6736 E Northwest Highway E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6736 E Northwest Highway E have a pool?
Yes, 6736 E Northwest Highway E has a pool.
Does 6736 E Northwest Highway E have accessible units?
No, 6736 E Northwest Highway E does not have accessible units.
Does 6736 E Northwest Highway E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6736 E Northwest Highway E has units with dishwashers.

