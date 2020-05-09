Amenities

This recently renovated 3-2.5-2 town home located in Dallas, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and large pantry and granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. There are multiple balconies and newly installed turf backyard. Home is in minutes from SMU, White rock lake and North Park Mall. Community amenities include pool and private gated access to the SoPac trail. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6734-e-northwest-hwy



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/6734-e-northwest-hwy ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.