All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6734 E Northwest Hwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6734 E Northwest Hwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6734 E Northwest Hwy

6734 East Northwest Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6734 East Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75231

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This recently renovated 3-2.5-2 town home located in Dallas, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and large pantry and granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. There are multiple balconies and newly installed turf backyard. Home is in minutes from SMU, White rock lake and North Park Mall. Community amenities include pool and private gated access to the SoPac trail. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6734-e-northwest-hwy

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/6734-e-northwest-hwy ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6734 E Northwest Hwy have any available units?
6734 E Northwest Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6734 E Northwest Hwy have?
Some of 6734 E Northwest Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6734 E Northwest Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
6734 E Northwest Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6734 E Northwest Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 6734 E Northwest Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 6734 E Northwest Hwy offer parking?
No, 6734 E Northwest Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 6734 E Northwest Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6734 E Northwest Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6734 E Northwest Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 6734 E Northwest Hwy has a pool.
Does 6734 E Northwest Hwy have accessible units?
No, 6734 E Northwest Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 6734 E Northwest Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 6734 E Northwest Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Halston
8850 Ferguson Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University