6718 Eastridge Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautiful 3 story Townhome with over 1250 sqft of living space including a private Garage. Kitchen features granite countertops, new appliances, and large stainless steel sink; an attached bar that opens into the living, dining area making it perfect for entertaining. Living room with views of the courtyard. Stairs lead up to the second level with carpet in the master bedroom with large walk-in closet, and outside patio. Master bath features large tub and double sinks. The second living area has a wood-burning fireplace. The staircase leads up to the third level loft, with vaulted ceiling perfect for a bedroom or office. Private rooftop patio with a custom deck. Close to Northpark Mall, SMU,and White Rock Lake