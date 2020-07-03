All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:50 AM

6718 Eastridge Drive

6718 Eastridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6718 Eastridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 story Townhome with over 1250 sqft of living space including a private Garage. Kitchen features granite countertops, new appliances, and large stainless steel sink; an attached bar that opens into the living, dining area making it perfect for entertaining. Living room with views of the courtyard. Stairs lead up to the second level with carpet in the master bedroom with large walk-in closet, and outside patio. Master bath features large tub and double sinks. The second living area has a wood-burning fireplace. The staircase leads up to the third level loft, with vaulted ceiling perfect for a bedroom or office. Private rooftop patio with a custom deck. Close to Northpark Mall, SMU,and White Rock Lake

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6718 Eastridge Drive have any available units?
6718 Eastridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6718 Eastridge Drive have?
Some of 6718 Eastridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6718 Eastridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6718 Eastridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6718 Eastridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6718 Eastridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6718 Eastridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6718 Eastridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6718 Eastridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6718 Eastridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6718 Eastridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6718 Eastridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6718 Eastridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6718 Eastridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6718 Eastridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6718 Eastridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

