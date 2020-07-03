All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:45 AM

6707 Summer Meadow Lane

6707 Summer Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6707 Summer Meadow Lane, Dallas, TX 75252
Preston Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with a beautiful pool. Home features all new hardwood flooring throughout and custom ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen features, granite counters, lots of counter and storage space, and an attached dining area. Master suite features French doors that lead to the pool, a huge bathroom with separate garden tub and show and a spacious closet. Laundry area features a sink and extra storage. Backyard features a covered patio, hot tub with waterfall, and a large pool. Just minutes from DNT and PGBT and just a short commute to Downtown Dallas. Close to dining shopping and entertainment. Lots of custom features and move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Summer Meadow Lane have any available units?
6707 Summer Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6707 Summer Meadow Lane have?
Some of 6707 Summer Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6707 Summer Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Summer Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Summer Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Summer Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6707 Summer Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6707 Summer Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 6707 Summer Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Summer Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Summer Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6707 Summer Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 6707 Summer Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6707 Summer Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Summer Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6707 Summer Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

