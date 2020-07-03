6707 Summer Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with a beautiful pool. Home features all new hardwood flooring throughout and custom ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen features, granite counters, lots of counter and storage space, and an attached dining area. Master suite features French doors that lead to the pool, a huge bathroom with separate garden tub and show and a spacious closet. Laundry area features a sink and extra storage. Backyard features a covered patio, hot tub with waterfall, and a large pool. Just minutes from DNT and PGBT and just a short commute to Downtown Dallas. Close to dining shopping and entertainment. Lots of custom features and move in ready!