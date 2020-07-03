Rent Calculator
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6643 Garlinghouse Lane
6643 Garlinghouse Lane
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
6643 Garlinghouse Lane, Dallas, TX 75252
Preston Highlands
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home offers an amazing location while giving tenants an awesome floor plan, including 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6643 Garlinghouse Lane have any available units?
6643 Garlinghouse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6643 Garlinghouse Lane have?
Some of 6643 Garlinghouse Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 6643 Garlinghouse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6643 Garlinghouse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6643 Garlinghouse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6643 Garlinghouse Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6643 Garlinghouse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6643 Garlinghouse Lane offers parking.
Does 6643 Garlinghouse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6643 Garlinghouse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6643 Garlinghouse Lane have a pool?
No, 6643 Garlinghouse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6643 Garlinghouse Lane have accessible units?
No, 6643 Garlinghouse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6643 Garlinghouse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6643 Garlinghouse Lane has units with dishwashers.
