6626 Town Bluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated in prime North Dallas location, walkable to major re-development of Hillcrest Village Shopping Center, which is slated to include upscale dining, retail and a true 1.5 acre city park. Extensive nail down hardwoods, six inch baseboards, modern light fixtures and transitional paint throughout. Complete kitchen remodel with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large island opens to living and dining area. Enjoy dual shower heads and frameless shower in master bath. Nicely landscaped backyard, perfectly appointed for outdoor living. No HOA in close promixity to Dallas North Tollway and minutes from Addison or Plano. Do not miss this opportunity!