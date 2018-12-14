All apartments in Dallas
Location

6626 Town Bluff Dr, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated in prime North Dallas location, walkable to major re-development of Hillcrest Village Shopping Center, which is slated to include upscale dining, retail and a true 1.5 acre city park. Extensive nail down hardwoods, six inch baseboards, modern light fixtures and transitional paint throughout. Complete kitchen remodel with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large island opens to living and dining area. Enjoy dual shower heads and frameless shower in master bath. Nicely landscaped backyard, perfectly appointed for outdoor living. No HOA in close promixity to Dallas North Tollway and minutes from Addison or Plano. Do not miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6626 Town Bluff Drive have any available units?
6626 Town Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6626 Town Bluff Drive have?
Some of 6626 Town Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6626 Town Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6626 Town Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6626 Town Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6626 Town Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6626 Town Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6626 Town Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 6626 Town Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6626 Town Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6626 Town Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 6626 Town Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6626 Town Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 6626 Town Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6626 Town Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6626 Town Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.

