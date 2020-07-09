All apartments in Dallas
6608 Crestland Avenue

6608 Crestland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6608 Crestland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous one story home on a third of an acre that is set in the Plano ISD. The home boasts granite countertops throughout the home and a designated bar area. A beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full baths with an inground pool and beautiful backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 Crestland Avenue have any available units?
6608 Crestland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6608 Crestland Avenue have?
Some of 6608 Crestland Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 Crestland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Crestland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Crestland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6608 Crestland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6608 Crestland Avenue offer parking?
No, 6608 Crestland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6608 Crestland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6608 Crestland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Crestland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6608 Crestland Avenue has a pool.
Does 6608 Crestland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6608 Crestland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 Crestland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6608 Crestland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

