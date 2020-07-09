6608 Crestland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Fabulous one story home on a third of an acre that is set in the Plano ISD. The home boasts granite countertops throughout the home and a designated bar area. A beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full baths with an inground pool and beautiful backyard.