6608 Crestland Avenue

Fabulous one story home on a third of an acre that is set in the Plano ISD. The home boasts granite countertops throughout the home and a designated bar area. A beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full baths with an inground pool and beautiful backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
