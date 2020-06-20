All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6570 Ascot Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6570 Ascot Ln
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:23 PM

6570 Ascot Ln

6570 Ascot Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6570 Ascot Lane, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in East Dallas - Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with open floor plan and bonus room above the garage. Incredible East Dallas neighborhood close to White Rock Lake and Hillside Village. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room with large bay window for tons of natural light. Granite surfaces in the kitchen. Updated Baths with new fixtures and tile surrounds. Fresh interior paint throughout. Washer & Dryer connections in the attached garage. Bonus room above the garage has HVAC for flex space or temperature controlled storage. Corner lot, with large fenced in back yard and covered patio.Contact us to view all 18 photos or schedule a property tour.

(RLNE5285609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6570 Ascot Ln have any available units?
6570 Ascot Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6570 Ascot Ln have?
Some of 6570 Ascot Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6570 Ascot Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6570 Ascot Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6570 Ascot Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6570 Ascot Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6570 Ascot Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6570 Ascot Ln offers parking.
Does 6570 Ascot Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6570 Ascot Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6570 Ascot Ln have a pool?
No, 6570 Ascot Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6570 Ascot Ln have accessible units?
No, 6570 Ascot Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6570 Ascot Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6570 Ascot Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University