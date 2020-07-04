6547 Talbot Parkway

Amenities

When you enter this home you are greeted with 3 arch ways that then welcome you into the spacious living room. There is a beautiful fireplace on one end and gorgeous built-ins on the other. Eat-in kitchen with loads of cabinet space, ceramic tile, double oven, and again beautiful built-ins in the eating area. A wet bar that is easily accessible from living room and kitchen. Formal dining to entertain at those family gatherings. Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Master has own bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, other 2 rooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom. 2stall garage with rear entry and extra storage. This home sits on a quiet cul de sac and has a HUGE fenced back yard. This sizable home will NOT last long. Additional fees apply.