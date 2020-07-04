All apartments in Dallas
6547 Talbot Parkway
6547 Talbot Parkway

6547 Talbot Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

6547 Talbot Parkway, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

garage
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
garage
When you enter this home you are greeted with 3 arch ways that then welcome you into the spacious living room. There is a beautiful fireplace on one end and gorgeous built-ins on the other. Eat-in kitchen with loads of cabinet space, ceramic tile, double oven, and again beautiful built-ins in the eating area. A wet bar that is easily accessible from living room and kitchen. Formal dining to entertain at those family gatherings. Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Master has own bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, other 2 rooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom. 2stall garage with rear entry and extra storage. This home sits on a quiet cul de sac and has a HUGE fenced back yard. This sizable home will NOT last long. Additional fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6547 Talbot Parkway have any available units?
6547 Talbot Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6547 Talbot Parkway have?
Some of 6547 Talbot Parkway's amenities include garage, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6547 Talbot Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6547 Talbot Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6547 Talbot Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 6547 Talbot Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6547 Talbot Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 6547 Talbot Parkway offers parking.
Does 6547 Talbot Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6547 Talbot Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6547 Talbot Parkway have a pool?
No, 6547 Talbot Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 6547 Talbot Parkway have accessible units?
No, 6547 Talbot Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 6547 Talbot Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6547 Talbot Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

