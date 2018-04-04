6542 Hollis Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, window air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and carpet flooring, W/D connections, kitchen appliances, and off-street parking. The home offers access to nearby Grover Park and the Lawnview DART Station, and you can easily commute to nearby Walmart Neighborhood Market, ALDI and Fiesta Mart on S Buckner Blvd. Nearby dining includes Burger King, Carl's Jr, Little Caesars and more. Nearby schools include Nova Charter School and Ascher Silberstein Elementary School.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.