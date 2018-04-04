All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6542 Hollis Avenue

6542 Hollis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6542 Hollis Ave, Dallas, TX 75227

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, window air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and carpet flooring, W/D connections, kitchen appliances, and off-street parking. The home offers access to nearby Grover Park and the Lawnview DART Station, and you can easily commute to nearby Walmart Neighborhood Market, ALDI and Fiesta Mart on S Buckner Blvd. Nearby dining includes Burger King, Carl's Jr, Little Caesars and more. Nearby schools include Nova Charter School and Ascher Silberstein Elementary School.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6542 Hollis Avenue have any available units?
6542 Hollis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6542 Hollis Avenue have?
Some of 6542 Hollis Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6542 Hollis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6542 Hollis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6542 Hollis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6542 Hollis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6542 Hollis Avenue offer parking?
No, 6542 Hollis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6542 Hollis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6542 Hollis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6542 Hollis Avenue have a pool?
No, 6542 Hollis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6542 Hollis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6542 Hollis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6542 Hollis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6542 Hollis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

