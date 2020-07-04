All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6533 Roper Street

6533 Roper Street · No Longer Available
Location

6533 Roper Street, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one year old half duplex with high quality, top of the line finishes. Open, with natural light throughout, this home features solid wood floors, state of the art stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and oven, side by side refrigerator, lots of cabinets, quartz countertops throughout, smart home security, outside cameras, speakers in the living room, kitchen, master bedroom and patio, an electronic lock gated entrance and oversized garage. The master retreat features a large bath, huge closet and private patio. Rent includes yard maintenance and security monitoring. Close to UT Southwest, Parkland, Love Field, Dallas North Tollway, many restaurants, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 Roper Street have any available units?
6533 Roper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6533 Roper Street have?
Some of 6533 Roper Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 Roper Street currently offering any rent specials?
6533 Roper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 Roper Street pet-friendly?
No, 6533 Roper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6533 Roper Street offer parking?
Yes, 6533 Roper Street offers parking.
Does 6533 Roper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6533 Roper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 Roper Street have a pool?
No, 6533 Roper Street does not have a pool.
Does 6533 Roper Street have accessible units?
No, 6533 Roper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 Roper Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6533 Roper Street has units with dishwashers.

