All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6524 Chicory Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6524 Chicory Court
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:42 PM

6524 Chicory Court

6524 Chicory Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6524 Chicory Court, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two story Townhome on Chicory Ct with a 2 Car detached garage and private backyard. The first floor has ceramic tile throughout, a half bath, wood burning fireplace, and nice eat in kitchen. It has a large living area with built in shelves, and cabinets. Large second story with carpeted bedrooms and tiled bathrooms. All four bedrooms are upstairs, with large master bedroom, and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and additional closet, mirrored dressing area, and master bath. Yard care is maintained by the owner, and refrigerator is included. Great location near White Rock Lake, Central Market, and has easy access to Hwy 75, and Northwest Highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 Chicory Court have any available units?
6524 Chicory Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6524 Chicory Court have?
Some of 6524 Chicory Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 Chicory Court currently offering any rent specials?
6524 Chicory Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 Chicory Court pet-friendly?
No, 6524 Chicory Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6524 Chicory Court offer parking?
Yes, 6524 Chicory Court offers parking.
Does 6524 Chicory Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 Chicory Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 Chicory Court have a pool?
No, 6524 Chicory Court does not have a pool.
Does 6524 Chicory Court have accessible units?
No, 6524 Chicory Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 Chicory Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6524 Chicory Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regent
17717 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University