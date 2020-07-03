6524 Chicory Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story Townhome on Chicory Ct with a 2 Car detached garage and private backyard. The first floor has ceramic tile throughout, a half bath, wood burning fireplace, and nice eat in kitchen. It has a large living area with built in shelves, and cabinets. Large second story with carpeted bedrooms and tiled bathrooms. All four bedrooms are upstairs, with large master bedroom, and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and additional closet, mirrored dressing area, and master bath. Yard care is maintained by the owner, and refrigerator is included. Great location near White Rock Lake, Central Market, and has easy access to Hwy 75, and Northwest Highway.