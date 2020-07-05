All apartments in Dallas
6508 La Grange Dr
6508 La Grange Dr

6508 La Grange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6508 La Grange Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
A must see home! Very nice 4 bedroom home in Dallas. It is walking distance to the schools and large backyard. Nice granite countertops in the kitchen. Large laundry room. Large dining room. Nice size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Nice family home. Call our office for a tour. It is ready for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 La Grange Dr have any available units?
6508 La Grange Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6508 La Grange Dr have?
Some of 6508 La Grange Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 La Grange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6508 La Grange Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 La Grange Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6508 La Grange Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6508 La Grange Dr offer parking?
No, 6508 La Grange Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6508 La Grange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6508 La Grange Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 La Grange Dr have a pool?
No, 6508 La Grange Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6508 La Grange Dr have accessible units?
No, 6508 La Grange Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 La Grange Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 La Grange Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

