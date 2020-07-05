6508 La Grange Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

A must see home! Very nice 4 bedroom home in Dallas. It is walking distance to the schools and large backyard. Nice granite countertops in the kitchen. Large laundry room. Large dining room. Nice size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Nice family home. Call our office for a tour. It is ready for immediate move-in.