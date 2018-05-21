All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6503 Ridgecrest Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6503 Ridgecrest Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6503 Ridgecrest Road

6503 Ridgecrest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6503 Ridgecrest Road, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Rent Includes Electricity, Gas and Water!!

Bright, Open Floor plan. Updated Living room, Kitched with SS Appliances, Large Master, Washer Dryer space! Perfect for entertaining with vaulted ceilings, crown molding, skylight, wood burning fireplace! Lots of Windows!

First floor has a bonus room with a separate attached half bath, which could be used as a Study or 2nd Bedroom, Extra Living room or a Guest Suite! Second floor has a spacious living room, dining nook, Kitchen, Washer Dryer space and a Large Master with attached Bath!

Gated Entrance, Two Covered parking spaces just opp the front door! Close to everything!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 Ridgecrest Road have any available units?
6503 Ridgecrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6503 Ridgecrest Road have?
Some of 6503 Ridgecrest Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6503 Ridgecrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
6503 Ridgecrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 Ridgecrest Road pet-friendly?
No, 6503 Ridgecrest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6503 Ridgecrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 6503 Ridgecrest Road offers parking.
Does 6503 Ridgecrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6503 Ridgecrest Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 Ridgecrest Road have a pool?
No, 6503 Ridgecrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 6503 Ridgecrest Road have accessible units?
No, 6503 Ridgecrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 Ridgecrest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6503 Ridgecrest Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University