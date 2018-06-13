6503 Lake Circle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Mid Century Modern in the heart of Lakewood. Kitchen updated to reflect character of original home with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, undermount sink and tile floors. Kitchen is open to 2nd living area and adjacent to formal dining room. 3 bedrooms downstairs all with hardwood floors. Upstairs guest suite with full bath has it's own exterior entrance making it perfect for guests, live in help or working from home. Charming screened in porch in back for outdoor living and entertaining. Lush landscaping with loads of curb appeal A short 3 block walk to Lakewood Elementary!