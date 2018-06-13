All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6503 Lake Circle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6503 Lake Circle Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:30 AM

6503 Lake Circle Drive

6503 Lake Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6503 Lake Circle Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Mid Century Modern in the heart of Lakewood. Kitchen updated to reflect character of original home with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, undermount sink and tile floors. Kitchen is open to 2nd living area and adjacent to formal dining room. 3 bedrooms downstairs all with hardwood floors. Upstairs guest suite with full bath has it's own exterior entrance making it perfect for guests, live in help or working from home. Charming screened in porch in back for outdoor living and entertaining. Lush landscaping with loads of curb appeal A short 3 block walk to Lakewood Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 Lake Circle Drive have any available units?
6503 Lake Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6503 Lake Circle Drive have?
Some of 6503 Lake Circle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6503 Lake Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6503 Lake Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 Lake Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6503 Lake Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6503 Lake Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6503 Lake Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 6503 Lake Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6503 Lake Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 Lake Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 6503 Lake Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6503 Lake Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 6503 Lake Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 Lake Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6503 Lake Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
Hunter's Court
8550 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University