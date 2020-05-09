6501 Embers Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage wine room

Beautifully renovated one story within walking distance to highly desired BRENTFIELD elementary. Natural light abounds with walls of windows throughout, cedar beamed ceilings, nail down handscraped oak floors w.impressive herring bone entry. Iron entry door, 16 gauge commercial doors off kitchen & family room invite the outdoors in. 2 living w.office or wine room area,SS appliances, convection ovens x 2, 5 burner gas c-tops, apron sink, marble c-tops, custom soft close cabinetry in kitchen & all baths, c-fans and LED lighting throughout. m. bath w. cast stone claw tub and double walk in shower.

Short term option available for additional rent.