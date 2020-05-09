All apartments in Dallas
6501 Embers Road
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:49 AM

6501 Embers Road

6501 Embers Road · No Longer Available
Location

6501 Embers Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
wine room
Beautifully renovated one story within walking distance to highly desired BRENTFIELD elementary. Natural light abounds with walls of windows throughout, cedar beamed ceilings, nail down handscraped oak floors w.impressive herring bone entry. Iron entry door, 16 gauge commercial doors off kitchen & family room invite the outdoors in. 2 living w.office or wine room area,SS appliances, convection ovens x 2, 5 burner gas c-tops, apron sink, marble c-tops, custom soft close cabinetry in kitchen & all baths, c-fans and LED lighting throughout. m. bath w. cast stone claw tub and double walk in shower.
Short term option available for additional rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 Embers Road have any available units?
6501 Embers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 Embers Road have?
Some of 6501 Embers Road's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 Embers Road currently offering any rent specials?
6501 Embers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 Embers Road pet-friendly?
No, 6501 Embers Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6501 Embers Road offer parking?
Yes, 6501 Embers Road offers parking.
Does 6501 Embers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 Embers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 Embers Road have a pool?
No, 6501 Embers Road does not have a pool.
Does 6501 Embers Road have accessible units?
No, 6501 Embers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 Embers Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6501 Embers Road has units with dishwashers.

