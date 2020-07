Amenities

Cozy, two bedroom, two bath Duplex located only 10 minutes away from White Rock Lake, Dallas. Ready for immediate move-in. Well maintained with fresh paint and brand new laminate flooring throughout. Good sized living room with a fireplace opening up into a kitchen equipped with an electric-range oven and dishwasher. Large master bedroom features a walk-in closet as well. One car garage and fenced in backyard.