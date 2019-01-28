6493 Ridgemont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

Welcome home! Large corner with beautiful mature trees front and back, interior space features an open concept with natural lighting throughout, formal dining area, large living room and greenery room that can easily be made into a great office space! Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space plus additional sitting area, new HVAC & new garage door. Large flagstone patio & treed backyard give a sense of privacy. Carport has garage door for added parking. A plus to this home your only approximately 2.5 miles from White Rock Lake!