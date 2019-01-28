All apartments in Dallas
6493 Ridgemont Drive

6493 Ridgemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6493 Ridgemont Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Welcome home! Large corner with beautiful mature trees front and back, interior space features an open concept with natural lighting throughout, formal dining area, large living room and greenery room that can easily be made into a great office space! Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space plus additional sitting area, new HVAC & new garage door. Large flagstone patio & treed backyard give a sense of privacy. Carport has garage door for added parking. A plus to this home your only approximately 2.5 miles from White Rock Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6493 Ridgemont Drive have any available units?
6493 Ridgemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6493 Ridgemont Drive have?
Some of 6493 Ridgemont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6493 Ridgemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6493 Ridgemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6493 Ridgemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6493 Ridgemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6493 Ridgemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6493 Ridgemont Drive offers parking.
Does 6493 Ridgemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6493 Ridgemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6493 Ridgemont Drive have a pool?
No, 6493 Ridgemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6493 Ridgemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 6493 Ridgemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6493 Ridgemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6493 Ridgemont Drive has units with dishwashers.

