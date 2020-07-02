6450 Ridgemont Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This charming house is 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 1500 square feet of space. Open kitchen and living room space with formal dining room and entry way. There is also a 3rd bonus room that can be used as additional living room or office. Backyard has 6 foot privacy fence and a 2 car garage. House is about 1.5 miles walking distance to white rock lake and is close by running and biking trails. Washer and dryer are in the house. Brand new refrigerator and microwave. Please reach out for more pictures or to request a showing. Very close to White Rock Lake, Northpark, Lakewood, Lake Highlands, East Dallas, Downtown.