Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:35 PM

6450 Ridgemont Road

6450 Ridgemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6450 Ridgemont Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming house is 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 1500 square feet of space. Open kitchen and living room space with formal dining room and entry way. There is also a 3rd bonus room that can be used as additional living room or office. Backyard has 6 foot privacy fence and a 2 car garage. House is about 1.5 miles walking distance to white rock lake and is close by running and biking trails. Washer and dryer are in the house. Brand new refrigerator and microwave. Please reach out for more pictures or to request a showing. Very close to White Rock Lake, Northpark, Lakewood, Lake Highlands, East Dallas, Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6450 Ridgemont Road have any available units?
6450 Ridgemont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6450 Ridgemont Road have?
Some of 6450 Ridgemont Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6450 Ridgemont Road currently offering any rent specials?
6450 Ridgemont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6450 Ridgemont Road pet-friendly?
No, 6450 Ridgemont Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6450 Ridgemont Road offer parking?
Yes, 6450 Ridgemont Road offers parking.
Does 6450 Ridgemont Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6450 Ridgemont Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6450 Ridgemont Road have a pool?
No, 6450 Ridgemont Road does not have a pool.
Does 6450 Ridgemont Road have accessible units?
No, 6450 Ridgemont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6450 Ridgemont Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6450 Ridgemont Road has units with dishwashers.

