6443 Oriole Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

The location can't get much better for this desirable community. Easy access to the tollway, Love Field, SMU, the Medical District, HP and Oaklawn, great shopping and restaurants and mins from Downtown. The grounds are lush with tall mature trees and open spaces. Walkable and friendly. The two bedrooms are a nice size with reach in closets and ceiling fans. Beautiful hardwoods throughout, tastefully painted and plantation shutters. Both bathrooms have been updated. The kitchen has ample storage, granite counter tops and a stainless steel sink and updated faucet. Washer and dryer included as well as sewer washer and trash. Call this one home!