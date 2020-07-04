All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:07 PM

6443 Oriole Drive

6443 Oriole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6443 Oriole Drive, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
The location can't get much better for this desirable community. Easy access to the tollway, Love Field, SMU, the Medical District, HP and Oaklawn, great shopping and restaurants and mins from Downtown. The grounds are lush with tall mature trees and open spaces. Walkable and friendly. The two bedrooms are a nice size with reach in closets and ceiling fans. Beautiful hardwoods throughout, tastefully painted and plantation shutters. Both bathrooms have been updated. The kitchen has ample storage, granite counter tops and a stainless steel sink and updated faucet. Washer and dryer included as well as sewer washer and trash. Call this one home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6443 Oriole Drive have any available units?
6443 Oriole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6443 Oriole Drive have?
Some of 6443 Oriole Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6443 Oriole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6443 Oriole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6443 Oriole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6443 Oriole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6443 Oriole Drive offer parking?
No, 6443 Oriole Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6443 Oriole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6443 Oriole Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6443 Oriole Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6443 Oriole Drive has a pool.
Does 6443 Oriole Drive have accessible units?
No, 6443 Oriole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6443 Oriole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6443 Oriole Drive has units with dishwashers.

