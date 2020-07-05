All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:21 PM

6427 Northwood Road

6427 Northwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

6427 Northwood Road, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming & Classic 3 bedroom cottage nestled on a quiet lot w secluded fenced backyard garden & wood deck. Front door grand entryway is light & welcoming, large enough for your personal decor touches. Large eat in kitchen w windows is great for entertaining & family gatherings. Spacious secluded bedrooms perfect for resting. The back informal den will be the primary gathering place for TV and other media viewing. The oversized, rear entry, 2 car garage w direct access to the home is a plus for privacy & convenience. Ideal location near Northwest Hwy & Hillcrest is one of the most desired neighborhoods in Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6427 Northwood Road have any available units?
6427 Northwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6427 Northwood Road have?
Some of 6427 Northwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6427 Northwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
6427 Northwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6427 Northwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 6427 Northwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6427 Northwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 6427 Northwood Road offers parking.
Does 6427 Northwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6427 Northwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6427 Northwood Road have a pool?
No, 6427 Northwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 6427 Northwood Road have accessible units?
No, 6427 Northwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6427 Northwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6427 Northwood Road has units with dishwashers.

