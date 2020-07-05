6427 Northwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming & Classic 3 bedroom cottage nestled on a quiet lot w secluded fenced backyard garden & wood deck. Front door grand entryway is light & welcoming, large enough for your personal decor touches. Large eat in kitchen w windows is great for entertaining & family gatherings. Spacious secluded bedrooms perfect for resting. The back informal den will be the primary gathering place for TV and other media viewing. The oversized, rear entry, 2 car garage w direct access to the home is a plus for privacy & convenience. Ideal location near Northwest Hwy & Hillcrest is one of the most desired neighborhoods in Dallas.