All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6418 E Lovers Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6418 E Lovers Lane
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:08 PM

6418 E Lovers Lane

6418 East Lovers Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6418 East Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
Ridgewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
pet friendly
Charming & Spacious Ridgewood Park Home featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Large Living Area, Open Kitchen to Dining Room, and Large Backyard with Deck and Fire Pit plus Detached 2 Car Garage and Manual Gate for added Security. Pier & Beam Foundation with Real hardwoods. Updates & Upgrades include Fresh Paint throughout, Replaced Windows throughout, and Granite in the kitchen with White Subway Tile Backsplash. Conveniently located down the road from Central Market and the Various Shopping & Dining Opportunities in the Area. SMU just Moments away. Rent includes Yard Maint! Sorry, No Cats. 1 Dog on Case by Case Basis. 1 Year or 2 Year Lease. $50AppFee. $500PetDeposit. SecDeposit=1MoRent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6418 E Lovers Lane have any available units?
6418 E Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6418 E Lovers Lane have?
Some of 6418 E Lovers Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6418 E Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6418 E Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6418 E Lovers Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6418 E Lovers Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6418 E Lovers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6418 E Lovers Lane offers parking.
Does 6418 E Lovers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6418 E Lovers Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6418 E Lovers Lane have a pool?
No, 6418 E Lovers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6418 E Lovers Lane have accessible units?
No, 6418 E Lovers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6418 E Lovers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6418 E Lovers Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University