6418 E Lovers Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage pet friendly

Charming & Spacious Ridgewood Park Home featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Large Living Area, Open Kitchen to Dining Room, and Large Backyard with Deck and Fire Pit plus Detached 2 Car Garage and Manual Gate for added Security. Pier & Beam Foundation with Real hardwoods. Updates & Upgrades include Fresh Paint throughout, Replaced Windows throughout, and Granite in the kitchen with White Subway Tile Backsplash. Conveniently located down the road from Central Market and the Various Shopping & Dining Opportunities in the Area. SMU just Moments away. Rent includes Yard Maint! Sorry, No Cats. 1 Dog on Case by Case Basis. 1 Year or 2 Year Lease. $50AppFee. $500PetDeposit. SecDeposit=1MoRent.