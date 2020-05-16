All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6416 Preston Crest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6416 Preston Crest Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

6416 Preston Crest Lane

6416 Preston Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6416 Preston Crest Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Citadel Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Preston Hollow Area. Stunning & Sophisticated Transitional Architecture. Light-Filled Interiors. Exceptional Landscape on Estate Size Lot. Over Half Acre of Rolling Terrain, Trees, Pool & Oversize Deck. Strong Standing Seam Metal Roof. Windows Throughout Offering Private and Beautiful Views. Museum-White Walls with touches of Color. Rich Ebony-Stained Solid Hardwood Floors. Open Floorplan. Exceptional Storage. High-End Chef's Stainless & Open Kitchen. Dry Bar Doubles as Butler's Pantry. Mudroom with Built-ins. Large Utility Room. This Prime Location is Easily Accessible to All that Dallas Has to Offer. Tucked Away in a Quiet Neighborhood. A Rare Opportunity Inside the City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6416 Preston Crest Lane have any available units?
6416 Preston Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6416 Preston Crest Lane have?
Some of 6416 Preston Crest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6416 Preston Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6416 Preston Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 Preston Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6416 Preston Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6416 Preston Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6416 Preston Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 6416 Preston Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6416 Preston Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 Preston Crest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6416 Preston Crest Lane has a pool.
Does 6416 Preston Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 6416 Preston Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 Preston Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6416 Preston Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75211
Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University