6416 Preston Crest Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Preston Hollow Area. Stunning & Sophisticated Transitional Architecture. Light-Filled Interiors. Exceptional Landscape on Estate Size Lot. Over Half Acre of Rolling Terrain, Trees, Pool & Oversize Deck. Strong Standing Seam Metal Roof. Windows Throughout Offering Private and Beautiful Views. Museum-White Walls with touches of Color. Rich Ebony-Stained Solid Hardwood Floors. Open Floorplan. Exceptional Storage. High-End Chef's Stainless & Open Kitchen. Dry Bar Doubles as Butler's Pantry. Mudroom with Built-ins. Large Utility Room. This Prime Location is Easily Accessible to All that Dallas Has to Offer. Tucked Away in a Quiet Neighborhood. A Rare Opportunity Inside the City.