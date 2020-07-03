6415 Preston Crest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Such a great opportunity just in time for the holidays! With three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and in an amazing location, this property is a dream for rent! Close to 635, 75, and the Tollway, this home is super centrally located! The home has absolutely no carpet and has been beautifully remodeled! It's perfect for social gatherings or just a nice evening at home. The backyard is ginormous, which is a rare commodity in the metroplex! The master has a huge walk-in closet - big enough to be a room itself - and one of the secondary bedrooms has its own en-suite bathroom. Being located in an established, very nice and quiet neighborhood is the topping on the cake! Come view today and make this property home!