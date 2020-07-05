All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6415 Baraboo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6415 Baraboo Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6415 Baraboo Drive

6415 Baraboo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6415 Baraboo Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 Baraboo Drive have any available units?
6415 Baraboo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6415 Baraboo Drive have?
Some of 6415 Baraboo Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 Baraboo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6415 Baraboo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 Baraboo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6415 Baraboo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6415 Baraboo Drive offer parking?
No, 6415 Baraboo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6415 Baraboo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6415 Baraboo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 Baraboo Drive have a pool?
No, 6415 Baraboo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6415 Baraboo Drive have accessible units?
No, 6415 Baraboo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 Baraboo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6415 Baraboo Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Cantabria at Turtle Creek
2728 Hood St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University