Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Quaint, Bordeaux Village Condo. This 2 bedroom 1.1 bath condo is nestled among beautifully landscaped common areas making it a great place to come home to. Complete with Hardwoods in living area, dining and bedrooms! Tile floors in kitchen with custom backsplash. Dental molding in living and dining. This is a prime location within minutes of Downtown, Uptown, Oak Lawn, The Medical District and the Dallas North Tollway.