Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

6322 Vanderbilt Avenue

6322 Vanderbilt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6322 Vanderbilt Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newer brick and stone Tudor on 220' deep lot w mature trees in Mockingbird Elementary! Formal living-dining rm & lrg family rm w 2-story vaulted ceiling, fireplace & built-ins offer great space & flow for entertaining. Open eat-in kitchen is adjacent to family rm & has granite c-tops, lrg breakfast bar, gas stove, & walk-in pantry. Private master suite features vaulted ceiling & bath w- vessel sink, granite c-tops, & lrg glass brick window. Flat, grassy bkyrd & detached garage are secured by electric driveway gate. Located cose to Greenville shops & restaurants, Tietze Park, and is an easy commute to downtown. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. Kitchen refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
6322 Vanderbilt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue have?
Some of 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6322 Vanderbilt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue offers parking.
Does 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 Vanderbilt Avenue has units with dishwashers.

