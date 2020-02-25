6322 Vanderbilt Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newer brick and stone Tudor on 220' deep lot w mature trees in Mockingbird Elementary! Formal living-dining rm & lrg family rm w 2-story vaulted ceiling, fireplace & built-ins offer great space & flow for entertaining. Open eat-in kitchen is adjacent to family rm & has granite c-tops, lrg breakfast bar, gas stove, & walk-in pantry. Private master suite features vaulted ceiling & bath w- vessel sink, granite c-tops, & lrg glass brick window. Flat, grassy bkyrd & detached garage are secured by electric driveway gate. Located cose to Greenville shops & restaurants, Tietze Park, and is an easy commute to downtown. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. Kitchen refrigerator, washer and dryer included.