Home
Dallas, TX
6321 Silvery Moon Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 9:06 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6321 Silvery Moon Drive
6321 Silvery Moon Drive
No Longer Available
Location
6321 Silvery Moon Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood flooring through the entire home. Kitchen comes with appliances. Home is minutes away from downtown.
Owner is only accepting a 3 bedroom housing voucher.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6321 Silvery Moon Drive have any available units?
6321 Silvery Moon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6321 Silvery Moon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6321 Silvery Moon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 Silvery Moon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6321 Silvery Moon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6321 Silvery Moon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6321 Silvery Moon Drive offers parking.
Does 6321 Silvery Moon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 Silvery Moon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 Silvery Moon Drive have a pool?
No, 6321 Silvery Moon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6321 Silvery Moon Drive have accessible units?
No, 6321 Silvery Moon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 Silvery Moon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6321 Silvery Moon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6321 Silvery Moon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6321 Silvery Moon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
