Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets hot tub

This time we went Industrial Chic style in the heart of East Dallas. Recycled wood, open concept and industrial accessories, complement the historic charm of this original architectural lady. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths 1728+ 230 sqft studio. Almost 2000 sqft. of easy living. Totally remodeled, including kitchen, laundry and master bath plumbing. Master Bedroom has two walk in closets and a spa like bathroom.