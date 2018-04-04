All apartments in Dallas
6306 Silvery Moon Drive

6306 Silvery Moon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Silvery Moon Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 1960's home with an attached garage. New vinyl plank flooring in the living room and hallway and new carpet in all three bedrooms. Great sized back yard with a chain linked fence is big enough to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Silvery Moon Drive have any available units?
6306 Silvery Moon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6306 Silvery Moon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Silvery Moon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Silvery Moon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6306 Silvery Moon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6306 Silvery Moon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6306 Silvery Moon Drive offers parking.
Does 6306 Silvery Moon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 Silvery Moon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Silvery Moon Drive have a pool?
No, 6306 Silvery Moon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6306 Silvery Moon Drive have accessible units?
No, 6306 Silvery Moon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Silvery Moon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6306 Silvery Moon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6306 Silvery Moon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6306 Silvery Moon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

