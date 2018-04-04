6306 Silvery Moon Drive

Cozy 1960's home with an attached garage. New vinyl plank flooring in the living room and hallway and new carpet in all three bedrooms. Great sized back yard with a chain linked fence is big enough to enjoy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
