6303 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking

Live in the Heart of Lakewood. Conveniently located, walking distance to Times Ten Cellars, Whole Foods, The Heights, Mi Cocina and all your Lakewood Favorites. Updated 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath townhome, with gated parking and private courtyard. Downstairs features open living area Kitchen is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Split master bedrooms are upstairs, each with private bath. 1 covered carport space + 1 unassigned uncovered space in gated lot. Stack Washer and Dryer provided. 1 Cat or 1 Dog under 35 lbs, per HOA rules, with owner approval.