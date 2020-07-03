6303 Prospect Avenue

Amenities
Live in the Heart of Lakewood. Conveniently located, walking distance to Times Ten Cellars, Whole Foods, The Heights, Mi Cocina and all your Lakewood Favorites. Updated 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath townhome, with gated parking and private courtyard. Downstairs features open living area Kitchen is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Split master bedrooms are upstairs, each with private bath. 1 covered carport space + 1 unassigned uncovered space in gated lot. Stack Washer and Dryer provided. 1 Cat or 1 Dog under 35 lbs, per HOA rules, with owner approval.