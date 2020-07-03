All apartments in Dallas
6303 Prospect Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:19 AM

6303 Prospect Avenue

6303 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6303 Prospect Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
Live in the Heart of Lakewood. Conveniently located, walking distance to Times Ten Cellars, Whole Foods, The Heights, Mi Cocina and all your Lakewood Favorites. Updated 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath townhome, with gated parking and private courtyard. Downstairs features open living area Kitchen is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Split master bedrooms are upstairs, each with private bath. 1 covered carport space + 1 unassigned uncovered space in gated lot. Stack Washer and Dryer provided. 1 Cat or 1 Dog under 35 lbs, per HOA rules, with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
6303 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6303 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 6303 Prospect Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6303 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6303 Prospect Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6303 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6303 Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 6303 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6303 Prospect Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 6303 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6303 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6303 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6303 Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.

