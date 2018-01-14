All apartments in Dallas
6301 Churchill Way

6301 Churchill Way · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX 75230
Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Luxurious home with circular drive and beautiful curb appeal sits on large corner lot. Home boasts an open floor plan, tall and vaulted ceilings with crown moldings. Exquisite double grand staircase at entry, distressed hardwood floors, and lots of windows allow for natural sunlight. Wine cellar, media room, and multiple living areas make this home perfect for entertaining. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen including sub Zero side by side fridge and freezer, 6 range Wolf stove top and double oven, built in microwave, double sinks, and pot filler will enhance the joy of cooking. Backyard has an electric fence and 4 car garage with extra parking space allows for ample parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Churchill Way have any available units?
6301 Churchill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 Churchill Way have?
Some of 6301 Churchill Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Churchill Way currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Churchill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Churchill Way pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Churchill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6301 Churchill Way offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Churchill Way offers parking.
Does 6301 Churchill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Churchill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Churchill Way have a pool?
No, 6301 Churchill Way does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Churchill Way have accessible units?
No, 6301 Churchill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Churchill Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Churchill Way does not have units with dishwashers.

