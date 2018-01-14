6301 Churchill Way

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Luxurious home with circular drive and beautiful curb appeal sits on large corner lot. Home boasts an open floor plan, tall and vaulted ceilings with crown moldings. Exquisite double grand staircase at entry, distressed hardwood floors, and lots of windows allow for natural sunlight. Wine cellar, media room, and multiple living areas make this home perfect for entertaining. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen including sub Zero side by side fridge and freezer, 6 range Wolf stove top and double oven, built in microwave, double sinks, and pot filler will enhance the joy of cooking. Backyard has an electric fence and 4 car garage with extra parking space allows for ample parking.