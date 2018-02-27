All apartments in Dallas
630 W Neely Street

630 West Neely Street · No Longer Available
Location

630 West Neely Street, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
Location, location, location!
Walking distance to Bishop Arts District! Close to everything that North Oak Cliff has to offer!
MOVE IN READY single family home!
Super cute,2004 year built, three bedroom, two bath, traditional style brick home. Attached car garage with new automatic door. Some of the updates include: brand new carpets, fully updated master bathroom, master bedroom and master closet room, updated and remodeled kitchen with all brand new appliances, new tile floor on the kitchen, all lightning fixtures are new, all house was fresh painted inside.
Vaulted ceilings with open concept living and dining area.
Front patio and back area both have stylish pergolas for outdoor living.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

