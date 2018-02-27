630 W Neely Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location!

Walking distance to Bishop Arts District! Close to everything that North Oak Cliff has to offer!

MOVE IN READY single family home!

Super cute,2004 year built, three bedroom, two bath, traditional style brick home. Attached car garage with new automatic door. Some of the updates include: brand new carpets, fully updated master bathroom, master bedroom and master closet room, updated and remodeled kitchen with all brand new appliances, new tile floor on the kitchen, all lightning fixtures are new, all house was fresh painted inside.

Vaulted ceilings with open concept living and dining area.

Front patio and back area both have stylish pergolas for outdoor living.