6262 Swiss Avenue
Last updated August 6 2019 at 6:47 AM

6262 Swiss Avenue

6262 Swiss Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6262 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Located in the heart of Lakewood, a rare find and won't last long. Updated with a modern-contemporary flare. 2 car garage, Cozy living on 2nd floor with private balcony, granite, wood flooring, stainless appliances, wood burning fireplace, dry bar, built ins in eating area and an abundance of storage featured in this unit. The 3rd level bedrooms are a split arrangement wood and tile flooring, designer lighting and natural light bring a feeling of peacefulness. Community pool and lounge area entry just outside the front door. Walk to Whole foods, Shopping and restaurants. Apply online Frig included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6262 Swiss Avenue have any available units?
6262 Swiss Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6262 Swiss Avenue have?
Some of 6262 Swiss Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6262 Swiss Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6262 Swiss Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6262 Swiss Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6262 Swiss Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6262 Swiss Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6262 Swiss Avenue offers parking.
Does 6262 Swiss Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6262 Swiss Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6262 Swiss Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6262 Swiss Avenue has a pool.
Does 6262 Swiss Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6262 Swiss Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6262 Swiss Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6262 Swiss Avenue has units with dishwashers.

