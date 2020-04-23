6262 Swiss Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Located in the heart of Lakewood, a rare find and won't last long. Updated with a modern-contemporary flare. 2 car garage, Cozy living on 2nd floor with private balcony, granite, wood flooring, stainless appliances, wood burning fireplace, dry bar, built ins in eating area and an abundance of storage featured in this unit. The 3rd level bedrooms are a split arrangement wood and tile flooring, designer lighting and natural light bring a feeling of peacefulness. Community pool and lounge area entry just outside the front door. Walk to Whole foods, Shopping and restaurants. Apply online Frig included