6248 Oram Street #3

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see! 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Lakewood Village! - Location Location Location! Must see: 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo located in highly sought after Lakewood Village. This 2nd floor gem boasts open living area with a covered Juliet balcony and breakfast nook. Galley style kitchen features new cabinets accented with stainless steel appliances including stove, microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Utility area with stackable washer and dryer included. Bedroom offers cozy wood burning fireplace and a sitting area overlooking a beautiful flowering Japanese Plum Tree; a quiet reprieve from the city streets below. Hollywood style bathroom with updated fixtures & walk in closet. Sleek and modern upgrades, fresh two tone paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring and more! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



No Section 8. Limit 1 Small Pet. No Smoking. Owner Pays for HOA dues.



