Last updated May 17 2020 at 9:29 AM

6248 Oram Street #3

6248 Oram Street · No Longer Available
Location

6248 Oram Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see! 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Lakewood Village! - Location Location Location! Must see: 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo located in highly sought after Lakewood Village. This 2nd floor gem boasts open living area with a covered Juliet balcony and breakfast nook. Galley style kitchen features new cabinets accented with stainless steel appliances including stove, microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Utility area with stackable washer and dryer included. Bedroom offers cozy wood burning fireplace and a sitting area overlooking a beautiful flowering Japanese Plum Tree; a quiet reprieve from the city streets below. Hollywood style bathroom with updated fixtures & walk in closet. Sleek and modern upgrades, fresh two tone paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring and more! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!

No Section 8. Limit 1 Small Pet. No Smoking. Owner Pays for HOA dues.

Apply online at www.cwsparks.com.

(RLNE5793070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6248 Oram Street #3 have any available units?
6248 Oram Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6248 Oram Street #3 have?
Some of 6248 Oram Street #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6248 Oram Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
6248 Oram Street #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6248 Oram Street #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6248 Oram Street #3 is pet friendly.
Does 6248 Oram Street #3 offer parking?
No, 6248 Oram Street #3 does not offer parking.
Does 6248 Oram Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6248 Oram Street #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6248 Oram Street #3 have a pool?
No, 6248 Oram Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 6248 Oram Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 6248 Oram Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6248 Oram Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6248 Oram Street #3 has units with dishwashers.

