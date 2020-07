Amenities

Welcome home! This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a large gourmet kitchen with an island for extra storage and counter space, beautiful faux wood flooring, and front covered porch. The master suite, separate from the guest bedrooms, has garden tub, separate shower and built-in vanity. Bright and neutral colors throughout, with nice natural light and large living room with dining room attached. Don't miss out on this amazing deal!