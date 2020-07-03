6205 Richmond Avenue

Amenities
ALL BILLS INCLUDED! Live in Lakewood walking distance from Lower Greenville and Whole Foods! Very unique Studio in private stand-alone building.Open concept and Not connected to any other units! This Upstairs apartment has hardwood flooring, Granite counter tops, and unique custom subway tiles in the bathroom with large stand up shower. The bedroom and living room are separated by a wall and large closet. Wifi, Stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and washer in dryer are also included! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE. Deposit, rental AND credit history check Required.