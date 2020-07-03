All apartments in Dallas
6205 Richmond Avenue
6205 Richmond Avenue

6205 Richmond Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6205 Richmond Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
ALL BILLS INCLUDED! Live in Lakewood walking distance from Lower Greenville and Whole Foods! Very unique Studio in private stand-alone building.Open concept and Not connected to any other units! This Upstairs apartment has hardwood flooring, Granite counter tops, and unique custom subway tiles in the bathroom with large stand up shower. The bedroom and living room are separated by a wall and large closet. Wifi, Stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and washer in dryer are also included! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE. Deposit, rental AND credit history check Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
6205 Richmond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6205 Richmond Avenue have?
Some of 6205 Richmond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Richmond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6205 Richmond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6205 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Richmond Avenue offers parking.
Does 6205 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6205 Richmond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 6205 Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6205 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 Richmond Avenue has units with dishwashers.

