620 Westmount Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently renovated 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home just outside Bishop Arts.

The home is in a mature neighborhood with longtime owners who take pride in their neighborhood, are fairly quiet, and keep to themselves.

There is an option to lease the home fully finished as staged but price will be negotiated with owner.

Tile floors and large back yard with 8 ft fences make it great for potential pet owners but please be aware that any pet damage will be subject to additional charges outside of the deposit if the repair costs exceed the deposit.

There is a wall with chalk paint, we would be willing to repaint that wall if necessary.

Pet Fee = $250 per pet.

Pet Deposit = $250 per pet