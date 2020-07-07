All apartments in Dallas
620 Westmount Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:48 AM

620 Westmount Avenue

620 Westmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

620 Westmount Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211
El Tivoli Place

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently renovated 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home just outside Bishop Arts.
The home is in a mature neighborhood with longtime owners who take pride in their neighborhood, are fairly quiet, and keep to themselves.
There is an option to lease the home fully finished as staged but price will be negotiated with owner.
Tile floors and large back yard with 8 ft fences make it great for potential pet owners but please be aware that any pet damage will be subject to additional charges outside of the deposit if the repair costs exceed the deposit.
There is a wall with chalk paint, we would be willing to repaint that wall if necessary.
Pet Fee = $250 per pet.
Pet Deposit = $250 per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Westmount Avenue have any available units?
620 Westmount Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Westmount Avenue have?
Some of 620 Westmount Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Westmount Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
620 Westmount Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Westmount Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Westmount Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 620 Westmount Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 620 Westmount Avenue offers parking.
Does 620 Westmount Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Westmount Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Westmount Avenue have a pool?
No, 620 Westmount Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 620 Westmount Avenue have accessible units?
No, 620 Westmount Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Westmount Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Westmount Avenue has units with dishwashers.

