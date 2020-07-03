6172 Winton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming home in a great neighborhood with Yard Care Included. Features include hardwood floors, kitchen open to the dining and living rooms and large master bathroom. Big deck off the kitchen looking out to a large backyard. Close to White Rock Lake, shopping, etc... Come see this lovely home. Lease includes refrigerator, washer and dryer and yard care.



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.