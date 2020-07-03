All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:24 AM

6172 Winton Street

6172 Winton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6172 Winton Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home in a great neighborhood with Yard Care Included. Features include hardwood floors, kitchen open to the dining and living rooms and large master bathroom. Big deck off the kitchen looking out to a large backyard. Close to White Rock Lake, shopping, etc... Come see this lovely home. Lease includes refrigerator, washer and dryer and yard care.

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6172 Winton Street have any available units?
6172 Winton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6172 Winton Street have?
Some of 6172 Winton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6172 Winton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6172 Winton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6172 Winton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6172 Winton Street is pet friendly.
Does 6172 Winton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6172 Winton Street offers parking.
Does 6172 Winton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6172 Winton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6172 Winton Street have a pool?
No, 6172 Winton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6172 Winton Street have accessible units?
No, 6172 Winton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6172 Winton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6172 Winton Street has units with dishwashers.

