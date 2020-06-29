Charming 3 Bedroom Craftsman for lease in the coveted North Oak Cliff! This beautiful home features charismatic curb appeal with an expansive covered front porch. The interior is just as stunning with soaring 10 ft ceilings and beautiful picture frame windows providing an abundance of natural light! Dark hardwoods complement the designer paint in the main living area and bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with tons of storage and counter space with newer appliances. Side and rear entrances are available to the common area with open parking in the rear. Walk 2 blocks all of the shopping and restaurants Bishop Arts District has to offer. Don't miss a chance to live in the heart of one of Dallas' hottest neighborhoods!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 617 Woodlawn Avenue have?
Some of 617 Woodlawn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
