Location

617 Woodlawn Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 Bedroom Craftsman for lease in the coveted North Oak Cliff! This beautiful home features charismatic curb appeal with an expansive covered front porch. The interior is just as stunning with soaring 10 ft ceilings and beautiful picture frame windows providing an abundance of natural light! Dark hardwoods complement the designer paint in the main living area and bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with tons of storage and counter space with newer appliances. Side and rear entrances are available to the common area with open parking in the rear. Walk 2 blocks all of the shopping and restaurants Bishop Arts District has to offer. Don't miss a chance to live in the heart of one of Dallas' hottest neighborhoods!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Woodlawn Avenue have any available units?
617 Woodlawn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Woodlawn Avenue have?
Some of 617 Woodlawn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Woodlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
617 Woodlawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Woodlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 617 Woodlawn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 617 Woodlawn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 617 Woodlawn Avenue offers parking.
Does 617 Woodlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Woodlawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Woodlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 617 Woodlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 617 Woodlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 617 Woodlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Woodlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Woodlawn Avenue has units with dishwashers.

