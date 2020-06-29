617 Woodlawn Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Charming 3 Bedroom Craftsman for lease in the coveted North Oak Cliff! This beautiful home features charismatic curb appeal with an expansive covered front porch. The interior is just as stunning with soaring 10 ft ceilings and beautiful picture frame windows providing an abundance of natural light! Dark hardwoods complement the designer paint in the main living area and bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with tons of storage and counter space with newer appliances. Side and rear entrances are available to the common area with open parking in the rear. Walk 2 blocks all of the shopping and restaurants Bishop Arts District has to offer. Don't miss a chance to live in the heart of one of Dallas' hottest neighborhoods!