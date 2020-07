Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great curb appeal in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home plus an office in East Dallas. Includes wood flooring throughout. Kitchen and both baths have been updated. Large light and bright living room. Large backyard with landscaping, mature trees, and large covered patio make it perfect for relaxing and entertaining. 2 car detached garage and fenced yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, and White Rock Lake.