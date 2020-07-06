All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6157 Bandera Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6157 Bandera Avenue
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:11 PM

6157 Bandera Avenue

6157 Bandera Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Preston Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6157 Bandera Avenue, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
JUST RENOVATED!! Utilities included! Updated downstairs condo in a 6-plex building behind the Pink Wall. Brand new kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz counters, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, SS appliances, and new fixtures. Bathrooms updated with tile floors, custom cabinets, modern lighting and fixtures. Stack washer dryer included. Hardwoods in the living and dining areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. Windows brand new in 2017. Owner's wife is a licensed TX Realtor.

ALL PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR UPDATED UNIT IN THE COMPLEX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6157 Bandera Avenue have any available units?
6157 Bandera Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6157 Bandera Avenue have?
Some of 6157 Bandera Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6157 Bandera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6157 Bandera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6157 Bandera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6157 Bandera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6157 Bandera Avenue offer parking?
No, 6157 Bandera Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6157 Bandera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6157 Bandera Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6157 Bandera Avenue have a pool?
No, 6157 Bandera Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6157 Bandera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6157 Bandera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6157 Bandera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6157 Bandera Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Drakestone
1309 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University