6141 Overlook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fire pit oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

You will fall in love with this one! Such a home to drive up to! Enjoy the spacious living area, larger bedrooms and a nice back yard. Plenty of room in the garage for 2 cars. Step right up onto the front porch and feel this for yourself. It feels like home. Notice the cedar lined closet in one of the photos. Expected to be ready for occupancy by Aug 9th if you can qualify, pay the deposit and first months rent! This home may offer more than you expect - - just get out and see this covered patio just waiting for you to enjoy the summer or fall or to bring out your firepit.