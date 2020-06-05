All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6141 Overlook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6141 Overlook Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:53 AM

6141 Overlook Drive

6141 Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6141 Overlook Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Parkdale-Lawnview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
You will fall in love with this one! Such a home to drive up to! Enjoy the spacious living area, larger bedrooms and a nice back yard. Plenty of room in the garage for 2 cars. Step right up onto the front porch and feel this for yourself. It feels like home. Notice the cedar lined closet in one of the photos. Expected to be ready for occupancy by Aug 9th if you can qualify, pay the deposit and first months rent! This home may offer more than you expect - - just get out and see this covered patio just waiting for you to enjoy the summer or fall or to bring out your firepit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6141 Overlook Drive have any available units?
6141 Overlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6141 Overlook Drive have?
Some of 6141 Overlook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6141 Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6141 Overlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6141 Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6141 Overlook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6141 Overlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6141 Overlook Drive offers parking.
Does 6141 Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6141 Overlook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6141 Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 6141 Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6141 Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6141 Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6141 Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6141 Overlook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Foxglove
9450 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Moda
1855 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University