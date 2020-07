Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Rare 3 bedroom condominium behind the pink wall in Preston Hollow. Remodeled second floor unit, fabulous new kitchen with walk in pantry and desk area. One of the bedrooms has a floor to ceiling window and could be used as an office. Hardwoods throughout, washer and dryer hookups in the unit (there also is an HOA laundry room close to the back staircase entry area), covered parking. HOA paid by landlord and includes water, electricity, trash and maintenance.