Dallas, TX
6117 Averill Way
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:57 AM

6117 Averill Way

6117 Averill Way
Location

6117 Averill Way, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
MUST SEE! Beautiful efficiency condo with brand new appliances in a great location! Completely renovated and move-in ready with all utilities included(excluding cable & internet)! Walking distance to The Plaza at Preston Center. The property is free standing at the rear of Seville Condominiums.
BUYER AND BUYER AGENT TO VERIFY ALL MEASUREMENTS AND INFORMATION. Owner is a Texas Real Estate Broker.
Call for a tour today!

All bills paid except phone, cable, and internet. Discounts available for a long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 Averill Way have any available units?
6117 Averill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6117 Averill Way have?
Some of 6117 Averill Way's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6117 Averill Way currently offering any rent specials?
6117 Averill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 Averill Way pet-friendly?
No, 6117 Averill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6117 Averill Way offer parking?
No, 6117 Averill Way does not offer parking.
Does 6117 Averill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6117 Averill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 Averill Way have a pool?
Yes, 6117 Averill Way has a pool.
Does 6117 Averill Way have accessible units?
No, 6117 Averill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 Averill Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6117 Averill Way has units with dishwashers.

