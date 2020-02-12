6109 Reiger Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful tudor style half duplex upper floor for lease near white rock lake. Close to downtown Dallas, lower Greenville and Deep Ellum etc. All cool areas you name it! Driving to whole foods or Lakewood town center within 3 minutes. 800 ft away from White rock biking trail. Large patio to enjoy. Place is nested in the beautiful historic neighborhood. large backyard to park the cars. It is an ideal and cool place to enjoy a mid-century modern life in the urban area.

Property goes to prestigious Lakewood elementary school.