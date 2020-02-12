All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:10 PM

6109 Reiger Avenue

6109 Reiger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6109 Reiger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful tudor style half duplex upper floor for lease near white rock lake. Close to downtown Dallas, lower Greenville and Deep Ellum etc. All cool areas you name it! Driving to whole foods or Lakewood town center within 3 minutes. 800 ft away from White rock biking trail. Large patio to enjoy. Place is nested in the beautiful historic neighborhood. large backyard to park the cars. It is an ideal and cool place to enjoy a mid-century modern life in the urban area.
Property goes to prestigious Lakewood elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Reiger Avenue have any available units?
6109 Reiger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 Reiger Avenue have?
Some of 6109 Reiger Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 Reiger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Reiger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Reiger Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6109 Reiger Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6109 Reiger Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Reiger Avenue offers parking.
Does 6109 Reiger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Reiger Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Reiger Avenue have a pool?
No, 6109 Reiger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Reiger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6109 Reiger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Reiger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6109 Reiger Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

